Tuscaloosa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from media and real estate to finance and brand work. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of full-time and flexible roles here.

Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation

1st Franklin Financial Corporation Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (on-site at branch)

(on-site at branch) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour

You’ll help customers with personal loans, recommend products, and support branch sales goals. Good fit if you’re people-focused, organized, and like a mix of sales, customer service, and some collections work.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (full-time, in-office)

(full-time, in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + performance-based bonus (no exact range listed)

Lead digital revenue for Tuscaloosa’s Townsquare stations, coaching a sales team and selling integrated campaigns (radio + digital, SEO, social, OTT/CTV). Great for someone with 3+ years in digital or media sales management who wants to own market strategy.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (full-time, in-office)

(full-time, in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (no exact range listed)

High-level sales role selling radio, digital, events, and sponsorships to key local businesses. Best for a pro with 5+ years B2B media/marketing sales, strong local relationships, and a track record of beating quota.

Employer: Adoration Health

Office Location: Fayette, AL

Coverage Area: Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Lamar, Pickens Counties

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

Pay: Not listed

Field-based sales and marketing role growing referrals for home health services. You’ll build relationships with providers, educate them on services, and travel the territory; comes with mileage reimbursement, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Inspira / Enthuse Marketing Group

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (college-town focus)

(college-town focus) Type: Contract, part-time (Jan–May 2027, nights & weekends)

Pay: $500–$600/month as a contractor + performance incentives

Perfect for 21+ University of Alabama students who are social and active on Instagram/TikTok. You’ll promote SpikedAde at local bars and events, create content, and help run brand activations—no drinking on the job, but lots of marketing experience.

Employer: PeakMade Real Estate

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-eligible (no exact range listed)

Front-line sales role at a student or multifamily community, turning tours into leases and supporting resident experience. Good for someone with 1+ year sales or leasing, strong follow-up skills, and weekend availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.