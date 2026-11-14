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🍽️ Tuscaloosa Food Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Tuscaloosa’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, all with steady hours.
Store Team Lead
- Employer: Hana Group
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lead role running an in-store kiosk focused on fresh-cut produce and ready-to-eat meals. You’ll work the line, handle scheduling, ordering, food safety, and help train and coach a small team.
Cut Produce Team Member
- Employer: Hana Group
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level spot where you prep and portion fresh fruit, keep the station clean, and follow food safety rules. Good fit if you have at least 6 months in food service and want to build knife skills and product knowledge.
Food Service Worker (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company
- Location: UAIA Cafe – 1091 Coliseum Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Campus-style café role doing basic prep, serving guests, and keeping the kitchen and service areas clean. Offers a clear hourly rate and access to a range of benefits, with schedules that can include nights and weekends.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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