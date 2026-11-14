Tuscaloosa’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, all with steady hours.

Employer: Hana Group

Hana Group Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lead role running an in-store kiosk focused on fresh-cut produce and ready-to-eat meals. You’ll work the line, handle scheduling, ordering, food safety, and help train and coach a small team.

Employer: Hana Group

Hana Group Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot where you prep and portion fresh fruit, keep the station clean, and follow food safety rules. Good fit if you have at least 6 months in food service and want to build knife skills and product knowledge.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: UAIA Cafe – 1091 Coliseum Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Campus-style café role doing basic prep, serving guests, and keeping the kitchen and service areas clean. Offers a clear hourly rate and access to a range of benefits, with schedules that can include nights and weekends.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.