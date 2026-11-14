Tuscaloosa has steady demand for people who like working with their hands and keeping buildings, homes, and cars in top shape. If you enjoy staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Scion Group

The Scion Group Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Student housing property role handling repairs, apartment turns, and preventive maintenance on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pools, and more. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, and parental leave, plus steady hours and on-call pay potential.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role protecting homes and buildings from termite damage with inspections and treatments. Benefits start Day 1, company truck and gas card, paid training, and room to grow in a large, stable company.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, handle full interior and exterior detailing, and manage your own schedule on the road.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.