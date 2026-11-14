Tuscaloosa has some solid driving and auto service openings right now, from parts delivery to full-time shop work. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like being on the road or under the hood.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and DIY customers—no CDL required. You’ll handle light loading/unloading, basic automotive parts knowledge, and friendly customer service. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and able to lift merchandise.

Note: A second posting exists for this same role at AutoZone, but it’s the same position.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 912 University Ln, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range mentioned in posting (exact amount varies by experience)

Full-time driver role using box and flat-bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to customers. You’ll load orders, follow set routes, keep a clean driving record, and help in the store with warehouse work and mixing paint. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 70 lbs, and get a DOT medical card.

Employer: Tuscaloosa Ford / Tuscaloosa Chevrolet

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (plus sign-on bonus up to $7,500 for qualified techs)

General service tech/mechanic role doing diagnostics, alignments, brake work, and inspections. They want 3–5 years of experience, your own tools, and a valid Alabama driver’s license. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and relocation help for the right person.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and tech spots in Tuscaloosa tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.