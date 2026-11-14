Tuscaloosa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with steel and building materials both moving fast. If you like keeping trucks, materials, and suppliers on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nucor Corporation (Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, Inc.)

Nucor Corporation (Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, Inc.) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles purchasing materials, equipment, and services for one of North America’s largest steel makers. You’ll source and negotiate with suppliers, manage purchase orders and inventory, and help find cost savings while supporting a strong safety-first culture and robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Friday Lumber Company

Friday Lumber Company Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40–45 hours/week)

(about 40–45 hours/week) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~6:30–4:30

Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, paid holidays

You’ll run the delivery operation for a local lumber yard—routing trucks, managing drivers, keeping the fleet DOT compliant, and talking with contractors about their orders. Good fit if you have 3+ years in dispatch/logistics or fleet management and want a weekday role where you can shape how deliveries work as the business grows.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.