Tuscaloosa’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN or pharmacy pro, there are several solid options with good pay and steady hours.

Employer: DCH Health System

DCH Health System Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $12,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

(salary not listed) Unit: 7S Trauma Surgical (trauma, ortho, urology), 1:6 ratio

Work on a busy acute care trauma surgical floor with an interdisciplinary team and a 1:6 nurse-to-patient ratio. You’ll supervise support staff, use your critical thinking skills daily, and care for a wide mix of trauma and post-op patients.

Employer: swipejobs

swipejobs Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Contract / Part-time (36 hrs/week guaranteed)

Pay: Estimated $1,890 weekly (~$52.50/hr)

Shift: 3:00 PM – 3:00 AM, every other weekend

ER travel or local contract for experienced ED RNs (2+ years). 36 hours are guaranteed, with benefits like 401(k), medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, and life insurance available.

Employer: Dutch Pharmacies Inc

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Support the pharmacy with order entry, unit dose prep, billing, inventory, and customer service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: VytlOne (onsite at Whatley Health Services Pharmacy)

(onsite at Whatley Health Services Pharmacy) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Part-time (every other Saturday, 8:30am–3pm)

Pay: Estimated $60–$65/hour DOE

Great fit for a pharmacist wanting extra hours in a community health setting. You’ll handle dispensing plus clinical services like MTM, working closely with clinic providers to support patients who may be uninsured or underinsured.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare roles here tend to open doors to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.