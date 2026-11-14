Tuscaloosa retail is busy right now – several big brands are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Below are 4 solid customer service & retail openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 3851 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a hands-on leadership role helping run daily store operations, from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and coaching team members. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Great if you like both fashion and healthcare. You’ll greet patients, help with eye exam prep, explain lenses and frames, handle contact lens orders, and keep records organized. Role includes access to a total rewards package with health benefits, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1320 McFarland Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $17.50 per hour

Lead the front end as a key part of the store leadership team—supervising cashiers, driving sales, coaching associates, and acting as Manager on Duty. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a 15–30% associate discount.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (warehouse/club kiosk setting)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay, with incentives; guaranteed at least $20/hour including incentives

You’ll be the face of T-Mobile inside a busy club store, talking with shoppers about phones and plans, using digital tools, and driving sales. Role includes stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and phone/internet discounts (for eligible employees).

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.