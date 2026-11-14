Tuscaloosa’s engineering scene is busy right now, from field work across the South to research labs on campus. If you’re into building, testing, or modeling infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TTL, Inc.

TTL, Inc. Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (projects across the Southern US)

(projects across the Southern US) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy role where you’ll travel a lot, log soil and rock samples, support drilling, and help with geotechnical and environmental projects. Good fit if you like being outdoors, don’t mind all-weather work, and want to grow in geology/geotechnical engineering with a firm that offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: University of Alabama

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral

Salary: $54,000 – $67,500/year

Postdoc focused on SAR/InSAR remote sensing for a NASA-funded project, working on digital twins for transportation infrastructure. Great for recent PhDs in EE, CE, remote sensing, geophysics, or related fields who enjoy Python, Linux, radar signal processing, and collaborating with an interdisciplinary research team.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.