🚨 Witness tips lead to new murder charge, police seek victim ID

Investigators in Tuscaloosa have filed a new murder charge against 24-year-old De’Kendrick Crawford, already accused in a July 6 double murder in Brookwood where Jose Felix Alvarez-Duenas (31), Jazmine Alexis Bates (22), and a dog were found shot to death.

In early November, witnesses told the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) that Crawford had claimed he killed another man at a different location. Using those tips and digital evidence, investigators searched a wooded area behind River Road Apartments and on Tuesday found skeletal remains that had been purposely hidden.

The victim has not been identified. Police believe he is a Black man, 40–70 years old, who may have driven a Chevy Cruze and was often seen at 10th Avenue Apartments.

If you know someone matching this description who is missing, or have any information, call the VCU at 205-464-8692.