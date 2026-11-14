Tuscaloosa has some wonderful young dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these shelter dogs would love a second chance.

All dogs below are at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter — adoption fee is $100 and the phone number is (205) 752-9101.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This handsome white pittie mix is a young male with lots of life ahead of him. As a medium-sized mixed breed, he’s a great age to learn manners, bond with his people, and grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever

Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This brown hound/Lab mix is a young male with that classic hound look and Lab charm. He’s likely to enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and plenty of time with his people.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Labrador Retriever

Collie / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This sleek black Collie/Lab mix is a young male who may have both smarts and energy. He could be a nice match for an active home that enjoys training, playtime, and outdoor fun.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Polo

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Polo is a young, medium-sized pittie mix with a bright white coat. He’s at a great age to learn new things and settle into family life with someone willing to give him time, love, and guidance.

👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.