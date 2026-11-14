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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa has some wonderful young dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these shelter dogs would love a second chance.
All dogs below are at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter — adoption fee is $100 and the phone number is (205) 752-9101.
TUSC-Stray – White Pit Bull Terrier Mix
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This handsome white pittie mix is a young male with lots of life ahead of him. As a medium-sized mixed breed, he’s a great age to learn manners, bond with his people, and grow into a loyal companion.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Brown Hound/Lab Mix
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This brown hound/Lab mix is a young male with that classic hound look and Lab charm. He’s likely to enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and plenty of time with his people.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Black Collie/Lab Mix
- Breed: Collie / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This sleek black Collie/Lab mix is a young male who may have both smarts and energy. He could be a nice match for an active home that enjoys training, playtime, and outdoor fun.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polo – White Pit Bull Terrier Mix
- Name: Polo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Polo is a young, medium-sized pittie mix with a bright white coat. He’s at a great age to learn new things and settle into family life with someone willing to give him time, love, and guidance.
👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.