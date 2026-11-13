Tuscaloosa has some solid accounting and finance roles open right now, from schools to banking to corporate tax. If you’ve got numbers skills, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (office role, some flexibility may be possible)

(office role, some flexibility may be possible) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build and grow treasury management relationships, handle sales, pricing, proposals, and cross-selling other bank products. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in banking/treasury, strong communication skills, and want a client-facing role with room to mentor others.

Employer: Montgomery Public Schools

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, 9- or 12-month schedule per board

Salary: Follows Board-approved salary schedule

School bookkeeper role handling budget control, general ledger, A/P, A/R, deposits, and reports. Great if you know double-entry accounting, like organized office work, and want a stable job in education with regular hours.

Employer: Storm Search (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

(recruiting for a manufacturing company) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role in a manufacturing environment, focused on corporate tax compliance, ASC 740 provisions, multi-entity taxes, and audits. Best for someone with 5+ years of corporate tax, strong Excel/ERP skills, and ideally a CPA or working toward it.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.