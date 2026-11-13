Tuscaloosa’s food scene is leveling up, from campus kitchens to a luxury lakefront club. If you’re in hospitality, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (Lake Tuscaloosa / NorthRiver area)

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Salary: USD $175,000 – $200,000 per year

Lead the full food and beverage program for The Westerfield Club, Captain’s Club, and The Jack Hotel & Spa as they go through a $30M+ renovation and expansion. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in luxury or multi-outlet F&B, love being on the floor during busy periods, and want a say in menu design, events, and opening new outlets. Includes bonus plan, unlimited PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: University of Alabama

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Pay: $15.19 – $17.45 per hour

Application deadline: Closes Nov 17, 2026 – 22:55 CST

Daytime-only role preparing food and keeping a child development program kitchen safe and clean, with steady weekday hours. Great if you want benefits in a part-time job, have a high school diploma or GED, and like working in a structured setting; commercial kitchen experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update listings and add new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.