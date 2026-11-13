Tuscaloosa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, the VA, and private employers all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are several solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: DCH Health System

DCH Health System Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in cardiac and pulmonary rehab, guiding patients through monitored exercise, education, and risk-factor reduction. Ideal if you’re an Alabama-licensed RN with BLS (and ACLS within 6 months) who enjoys close patient relationships and emergency-ready skills.

Employer: DCH Health System

DCH Health System Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role on a renal unit, supporting RNs and supervising PCAs/techs while providing direct bedside care, meds, IV therapy, and patient education. Requires current Alabama LPN license and AHA BLS, plus comfort with frequent walking, lifting, and fast-paced inpatient work.

Employer: DCH Health System

DCH Health System Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Independently run overnight and daytime sleep studies, score results, and supervise CPAP/BiPAP titrations for patients across most age groups. You’ll need to be a Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist (CRT or RRT) with CPR, and willing to obtain RPSGT or complete ASTEP within 2 years.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time (GS-12, VA)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Serve veterans as a staff PT in Rehab Medicine, handling your own evaluations, plans of care, and treatments for inpatients and outpatients. Requires US licensure in Physical Therapy, CAPTE-accredited education (or qualifying foreign grad), and experience at the GS-11 equivalent level.

Employer: Bradford Health Services – Reprieve Program

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults in a long-term, phased addiction recovery program by monitoring patients, documenting checks, helping with groups, and driving to appointments. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can stay calm under stress, and are interested in substance use recovery; Bradford highlights strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Hunt Energy (Hunt Refining Company)

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on-site health and wellness for an industrial workforce—treat injuries, manage workers’ comp, run screenings (PFT, respirator fit, audiometric testing), and travel to company locations for training. Requires Alabama RN license, about 5+ years of industry-related experience, and comfort presenting and coordinating programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.