🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Whether you want a playful puppy or a calm senior, there’s a pup here who could be your new best friend.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A young terrier mix with a soft tan coat, ready to grow up with a family who will teach him the ropes and give him lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet this tan terrier mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Terrier (medium) / Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Terrier (medium) / Cardigan Welsh Corgi Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A unique black terrier–corgi mix with that classic sturdy build. An adult dog is often easier to settle into home life than a young puppy.

👉 Meet this terrier/corgi mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable senior

Adoptable senior Breed: Mountain Cur / Hound (unknown type)

Mountain Cur / Hound (unknown type) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A handsome brindle senior hound mix looking for a soft bed and a gentle home. Seniors are often calmer and so grateful for comfort and care.

👉 Meet this senior hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A sleek black hound mix who may enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and time with an active person or family.

👉 Meet this black hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A cream-colored pittie mix with a medium build, waiting for someone who appreciates this loyal, people-loving type of dog.

👉 Meet this pit bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy (private owner)

Adoptable puppy (private owner) Breed: Beagle / Coonhound (unknown type)

Beagle / Coonhound (unknown type) Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)

(about 14 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter/Owner Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Health: Shots up to date; on heartworm medication (per owner description)

Shots up to date; on heartworm medication (per owner description) Personality: Very sweet, social, learns quickly, likes people and other dogs

Extras: Owner is happy to provide crate and leash (and possibly more, per listing)

Herbie was found on the side of the road and has been lovingly cared for, but his current caregiver can’t keep up with puppy needs. He’s friendly with people and dogs and is already learning fast.

👉 Meet Herbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult (private owner)

Adoptable adult (private owner) Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur

German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Owner Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Personality: Described as incredibly sweet, loves people, and has no mean bone in her body (per owner)

Layla is a loving, people-focused dog who just wants a kind home. If you’re looking for a gentle companion, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A cream-colored little terrier mix baby who will need training, patience, and lots of cuddles as she grows.

👉 Meet this cream terrier mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A tan Anatolian Shepherd mix who may appeal to someone who likes sturdy, working-type dogs and has room for a bigger companion.

👉 Meet this Anatolian Shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or reaching out to the private owners listed to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.