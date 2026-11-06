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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Whether you want a playful puppy or a calm senior, there’s a pup here who could be your new best friend.
TUSC-Stray – Tan Terrier Mix Puppy
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A young terrier mix with a soft tan coat, ready to grow up with a family who will teach him the ropes and give him lots of love and playtime.
👉 Meet this tan terrier mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Black Terrier/Corgi Mix
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Cardigan Welsh Corgi
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A unique black terrier–corgi mix with that classic sturdy build. An adult dog is often easier to settle into home life than a young puppy.
👉 Meet this terrier/corgi mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Brindle Mountain Cur/Hound Senior
- Status: Adoptable senior
- Breed: Mountain Cur / Hound (unknown type)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A handsome brindle senior hound mix looking for a soft bed and a gentle home. Seniors are often calmer and so grateful for comfort and care.
👉 Meet this senior hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Black Hound Mix
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A sleek black hound mix who may enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and time with an active person or family.
👉 Meet this black hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Cream Pit Bull Terrier Mix
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A cream-colored pittie mix with a medium build, waiting for someone who appreciates this loyal, people-loving type of dog.
👉 Meet this pit bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Herbie – Sweet Beagle/Coonhound Puppy
- Status: Adoptable puppy (private owner)
- Breed: Beagle / Coonhound (unknown type)
- Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter/Owner Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Health: Shots up to date; on heartworm medication (per owner description)
- Personality: Very sweet, social, learns quickly, likes people and other dogs
- Extras: Owner is happy to provide crate and leash (and possibly more, per listing)
Herbie was found on the side of the road and has been lovingly cared for, but his current caregiver can’t keep up with puppy needs. He’s friendly with people and dogs and is already learning fast.
👉 Meet Herbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layla – Gentle German Shepherd/Black Mouth Cur
- Status: Adoptable adult (private owner)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Black Mouth Cur
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Personality: Described as incredibly sweet, loves people, and has no mean bone in her body (per owner)
Layla is a loving, people-focused dog who just wants a kind home. If you’re looking for a gentle companion, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Cream Terrier Mix Puppy
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A cream-colored little terrier mix baby who will need training, patience, and lots of cuddles as she grows.
👉 Meet this cream terrier mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray – Anatolian Shepherd Mix
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A tan Anatolian Shepherd mix who may appeal to someone who likes sturdy, working-type dogs and has room for a bigger companion.
👉 Meet this Anatolian Shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or reaching out to the private owners listed to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help each pup find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.