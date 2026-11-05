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Tuscaloosa

💰 Trade a toy for your Tuscaloosa parking ticket by Nov. 30

7 days ago
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💰 Trade toys for Tuscaloosa parking tickets through Nov. 30

Through November 30, the City of Tuscaloosa is letting residents pay off certain $25 City overtime parking tickets with new toy donations to Toys for Tots.

Here’s how it works:

  • A new toy worth $15 or more clears one $25 parking ticket.
  • A new toy worth $30 or more clears two $25 parking tickets.
  • Bring toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court, 2122 Gary Fitts St., by November 30.
  • The City asks that you include a receipt or price tag showing the toy’s value (at least $15).

For questions, call Tuscaloosa 311.

This is a simple way to take care of a ticket and help local kids have a better holiday.

More Info: City of Tuscaloosa to Accept Toy Donations for Par...

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