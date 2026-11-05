🚌 Tuscaloosa Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Tuscaloosa has some solid transportation and mechanic roles right now, from shop bays to local CDL routes and independent delivery.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if one fits your skills.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Mavis Tire (Pep Boys) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (no exact rate listed)

Entry-level friendly shop role doing tire work, oil changes, and basic maintenance with paid training, benefits, and clear paths to move up (alignment tech, mechanic, service manager). $800 new hire bonus, open interviews 7 days a week, and a big national company behind you.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Mavis Tire (Pep Boys) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (no exact rate listed)

For techs with 2+ years experience and your own tools. You’ll handle brakes, suspension, steering, diagnostics, and inspections with full benefits, PTO, and room to grow inside a large, stable automotive network.

Employer: Walpole, Inc.

Location: Based near Birmingham/Tuscaloosa, AL (local runs)

Based near (local runs) Type: Full-time, W-2 company driver

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 weekly gross, sign-on bonus, safety bonus

CDL-A day-cab job hauling pneumatic trailers with home daily short-haul runs (up to 3 per day or one longer out-and-back). Flexible start times, most weekends worked but one weekend off per month, late-model Kenworths, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and disability.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call

Shop-based role working on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. Offers competitive pay, full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, wellness perks, and ongoing OEM training.

Employer: Not listed (independent contractor role)

Not listed (independent contractor role) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Independent contractor / on the road

Pay: Paid per package (first package $1.70, extra to same address $0.40); listing says about $600–$1,500 per week depending on volume

You’ll start at 6 AM, pick up and scan packages at the warehouse, then run your route using your own vehicle and smartphone. Good fit if you like working solo and want your pay tied directly to how fast and efficiently you deliver.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.