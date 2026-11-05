🤝 Tuscaloosa Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Tuscaloosa has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being hands-on in your community.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily lives and community activities. This role comes with full-time benefits, PTO and holiday pay, and a 401(k) with 3% company match, plus training and a strong support network.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Single overnight job (Saturday, Nov 7, 2026, 3:30–8:00 AM)

Pay: Not listed

Watch three sleeping little ones (10‑month‑old twin girls and a 1‑year‑old boy) plus a low‑maintenance 16‑year‑old with autism. Kids are usually asleep the whole time; your main job is to keep them safe, and feed/rock the babies back to sleep if they wake up.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.