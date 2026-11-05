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🏥 Tuscaloosa healthcare hiring now: multiple RN & leadership roles
Tuscaloosa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for bedside nurses, home health, and leadership roles. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, this is a good moment to look around.
Patient Safety Companion
- Employer: DCH Health System
- Location: Tuscaloosa & Northport, AL (DCH facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role where you provide basic patient care and constant observation for at-risk patients under RN supervision. Expect 12-hour shifts, lots of walking, and hands-on help with daily care, positioning, and safety.
Travel RN – CSICU/SCU Nights
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Type: Contract – Travel assignment
- Pay: $1,840–$2,040 per week
- Shift: Nights, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM, every other weekend & holidays as needed
Great fit for an experienced CVICU nurse who wants strong weekly pay and a night-shift schedule. You’ll bring critical care skills to a new team while enjoying Tuscaloosa’s college-town energy on your days off.
Home Health Care Manager, RN
- Employer: DCH Health System
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (home health, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead home health care from start of care through discharge, including OASIS assessments, care plans, and coordination with visit nurses and other disciplines. Ideal for an RN with at least 1 year of clinical experience who likes autonomy, complex cases, and patient education in the home setting.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour
Full-time certified pharmacy technician role with leadership duties: oversee techs and cashiers, manage workflow, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (for 30+ hours/week).
Risk Manager & Abuse Coordinator (RN)
- Employer: Aliceville Manor Nursing Home
- Location: Listed as Tuscaloosa, AL (facility in Aliceville, AL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
RN leadership role focused on risk management, incident reporting, and abuse prevention in a long-term care setting. You’ll investigate concerns, run staff training, and drive quality and safety initiatives, with health benefits, PTO, retirement plan with match, and professional development.
Infection Preventionist RN
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (VA facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed (federal RN pay scale)
Advanced RN role leading infection prevention and control: surveillance, outbreak investigations, staff education, and regulatory compliance. VA offers a comprehensive federal benefits package, including pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and up to 50 days of paid time off per year.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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