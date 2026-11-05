🏥 Tuscaloosa healthcare hiring now: multiple RN & leadership roles

Tuscaloosa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for bedside nurses, home health, and leadership roles. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: DCH Health System

DCH Health System Location: Tuscaloosa & Northport, AL (DCH facilities)

(DCH facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you provide basic patient care and constant observation for at-risk patients under RN supervision. Expect 12-hour shifts, lots of walking, and hands-on help with daily care, positioning, and safety.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Talented Medical Solutions Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Contract – Travel assignment

Pay: $1,840–$2,040 per week

Shift: Nights, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM, every other weekend & holidays as needed

Great fit for an experienced CVICU nurse who wants strong weekly pay and a night-shift schedule. You’ll bring critical care skills to a new team while enjoying Tuscaloosa’s college-town energy on your days off.

Employer: DCH Health System

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (home health, field-based)

(home health, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead home health care from start of care through discharge, including OASIS assessments, care plans, and coordination with visit nurses and other disciplines. Ideal for an RN with at least 1 year of clinical experience who likes autonomy, complex cases, and patient education in the home setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour

Full-time certified pharmacy technician role with leadership duties: oversee techs and cashiers, manage workflow, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (for 30+ hours/week).

Employer: Aliceville Manor Nursing Home

Location: Listed as Tuscaloosa, AL (facility in Aliceville, AL )

Listed as (facility in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

RN leadership role focused on risk management, incident reporting, and abuse prevention in a long-term care setting. You’ll investigate concerns, run staff training, and drive quality and safety initiatives, with health benefits, PTO, retirement plan with match, and professional development.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (VA facility)

(VA facility) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed (federal RN pay scale)

Advanced RN role leading infection prevention and control: surveillance, outbreak investigations, staff education, and regulatory compliance. VA offers a comprehensive federal benefits package, including pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and up to 50 days of paid time off per year.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.