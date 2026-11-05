Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Tuscaloosa

🐱 Sweet Tuscaloosa Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

5 days ago

Tuscaloosa has some lovely cats waiting patiently for a safe, cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

TUSC-Wildlife (Female, Young)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXiAq_1Gnkf87X00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (205) 752-9101

This sleek black young cat is listed as TUSC-Wildlife and is looking for a fresh start in a calm, caring home. Her short black coat gives her that classic, elegant look many cat lovers adore.

👉 Meet TUSC-Wildlife and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276Z1Y_1Gnkf87X00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (205) 752-9101

Bama is a handsome adult black cat with a smooth short coat. With an adoption fee of $50, he’s a wonderful option if you’re looking for a settled, grown-up kitty to share your home.

👉 Meet Bama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TUSC-Wildlife (Male, Baby)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF7UM_1Gnkf87X00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (205) 752-9101

This tiny black baby kitten, also listed as TUSC-Wildlife, is just starting life and needs a loving family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or calling (205) 752-9101 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments