📅 Holiday lights at Tusayan Sports Complex

Come out to the Tusayan Sports Complex (off Long Jim Loop Road) for a Holiday Festival and lighting of the park.

Festivities start at 5:00 pm. Once the lights are turned on, they will shine every evening in December after 5:00 pm.

This is a nice, easy outing for families, friends, or anyone who wants to enjoy holiday lights close to home.

For more info, call 928-638-9909.