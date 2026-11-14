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Tusayan
📅 Holiday Festival & Park Lighting in Tusayan
12 days ago
📅 Holiday lights at Tusayan Sports Complex
Come out to the Tusayan Sports Complex (off Long Jim Loop Road) for a Holiday Festival and lighting of the park.
Festivities start at 5:00 pm. Once the lights are turned on, they will shine every evening in December after 5:00 pm.
This is a nice, easy outing for families, friends, or anyone who wants to enjoy holiday lights close to home.
For more info, call 928-638-9909.
More Info: Holiday Festival – Town of Tusayan
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