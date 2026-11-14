Turlock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled clinical pros and specialists. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer solid pay and long-term stability right here in town.

Employer: Emanuel Medical Center

Emanuel Medical Center Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $60.00 – $73.34 hourly

Work directly with cancer patients delivering radiation treatments in a modern cancer center. This role comes with a sign-on bonus up to $15,000, strong benefits, and lots of support for continuing education.

Employer: Emanuel Medical Center

Emanuel Medical Center Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts with holiday rotation

Pay: $46.97 – $63.11 hourly

Lead imaging on your shift while still staying hands-on with X-ray and CT. Good fit if you have a few years of experience and want leadership responsibility without leaving bedside care.

Employer: Gould Medical Group (affiliated with Sutter Health)

Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $767,859 annual base salary (2-year guarantee) + RVU bonus + sign-on

Join a large, established ortho team with a nearby surgery center, strong PA support, and a two-year shareholder track. This is a high-income, long-term practice opportunity with profit sharing and a 12% employer 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with friends or coworkers who might be looking. Local referrals often move fastest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.