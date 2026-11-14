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🏥 Turlock Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Turlock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled clinical pros and specialists. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer solid pay and long-term stability right here in town.
Radiation Therapist – Up to $73/hr + $15K Sign-On
- Employer: Emanuel Medical Center
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $60.00 – $73.34 hourly
Work directly with cancer patients delivering radiation treatments in a modern cancer center. This role comes with a sign-on bonus up to $15,000, strong benefits, and lots of support for continuing education.
Lead Radiology Tech – Up to $63/hr
- Employer: Emanuel Medical Center
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts with holiday rotation
- Pay: $46.97 – $63.11 hourly
Lead imaging on your shift while still staying hands-on with X-ray and CT. Good fit if you have a few years of experience and want leadership responsibility without leaving bedside care.
Orthopedic Hand Surgeon – $767K+ Base + Bonus
- Employer: Gould Medical Group (affiliated with Sutter Health)
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $767,859 annual base salary (2-year guarantee) + RVU bonus + sign-on
Join a large, established ortho team with a nearby surgery center, strong PA support, and a two-year shareholder track. This is a high-income, long-term practice opportunity with profit sharing and a 12% employer 401(k) contribution.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with friends or coworkers who might be looking. Local referrals often move fastest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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