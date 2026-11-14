undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Turlock
📢 Turlock students get hands-on ag learning across Stanislaus
13 days ago
📢 Celebrating local ag education in Stanislaus County
The East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District is shining a spotlight on Hali Hallock, Farm Coordinator for Turlock Unified School District (TUSD).
Over the past few years, Hali and TUSD ag teachers have:
- Brought a busload of TUSD ag students to the SOILS Education Center open house, where students saw how native seed is cleaned and prepared and took part in a compost demo.
- Helped bring 3rd grade students to the Farm Bureau’s Ag Edventure Day at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds.
- Led the planting of native plant hedgerows at the TUSD farm.
East Stanislaus RCD thanks Hali and all the educators across Stanislaus County who work to get students outside and connect classroom learning with real-world agriculture and conservation.
More Info: Getting Students Outside, One Busload at a Time – ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.