📢 Celebrating local ag education in Stanislaus County

The East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District is shining a spotlight on Hali Hallock, Farm Coordinator for Turlock Unified School District (TUSD).

Over the past few years, Hali and TUSD ag teachers have:

Brought a busload of TUSD ag students to the SOILS Education Center open house , where students saw how native seed is cleaned and prepared and took part in a compost demo .

to the , where students saw how and took part in a . Helped bring 3rd grade students to the Farm Bureau’s Ag Edventure Day at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds .

to the . Led the planting of native plant hedgerows at the TUSD farm.

East Stanislaus RCD thanks Hali and all the educators across Stanislaus County who work to get students outside and connect classroom learning with real-world agriculture and conservation.