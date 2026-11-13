The City of Turlock Recreation & Maintenance is offering Youth Water Polo at Columbia Pool for children ages 6–11, with both Beginner and Intermediate options to learn water polo skills, teamwork, and build fitness. Registration is now open online through Community Pass; for help, call the Recreation office at (209) 668-5594 or email recreation@turlock.ca.us during office hours Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Register here: https://register.capturepoint.com/reg/cat_program_list.cfm?season_id=16786

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Turlock - Recreation & Maintenance