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🏭 Turlock Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Night-Shift Openings
Turlock’s industrial side is busy right now, especially for folks who don’t mind physical work and late shifts. If you like running equipment, staying active, and keeping production moving, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate – Cold Storage
- Employer: United States Cold Storage
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time, Sun–Thu, 8:00 PM–4:30 AM
- Pay: $23.50–$25.50/hour
You’ll load/unload trailers, build and wrap pallets, and move product with forklifts and other warehouse equipment in a cold-storage setting (+50°F to -30°F). Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 70 lbs with help, and want solid benefits like Blue Cross Blue Shield, 401(k), and educational assistance.
Mill Operator – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift 10:00 PM–6:30 AM
- Pay: $25.15/hour
Hands-on role running milling equipment for food ingredients, checking quality (moisture, color, etc.), and keeping accurate RF scan records. Comes with competitive benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and training, at a global manufacturer known for colors and flavors.
Industrial Production Operator – Feed Mill
- Employer: Buckeye Global
- Location: Turlock, CA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM (overtime/Saturdays as needed)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll run heavy industrial equipment, operate forklifts, and keep a busy feed mill clean and safe. Best for someone with 2+ years manufacturing experience, forklift certification, and who’s comfortable with dust, heights, and physical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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