Turlock’s industrial side is busy right now, especially for folks who don’t mind physical work and late shifts. If you like running equipment, staying active, and keeping production moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: United States Cold Storage

United States Cold Storage Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time , Sun–Thu, 8:00 PM–4:30 AM

, Sun–Thu, Pay: $23.50–$25.50/hour

You’ll load/unload trailers, build and wrap pallets, and move product with forklifts and other warehouse equipment in a cold-storage setting (+50°F to -30°F). Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 70 lbs with help, and want solid benefits like Blue Cross Blue Shield, 401(k), and educational assistance.

Employer: Sensient Technologies Corporation

Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift 10:00 PM–6:30 AM

, 3rd shift Pay: $25.15/hour

Hands-on role running milling equipment for food ingredients, checking quality (moisture, color, etc.), and keeping accurate RF scan records. Comes with competitive benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and training, at a global manufacturer known for colors and flavors.

Employer: Buckeye Global

Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM (overtime/Saturdays as needed)

Full-time, (overtime/Saturdays as needed) Pay: Not listed

You’ll run heavy industrial equipment, operate forklifts, and keep a busy feed mill clean and safe. Best for someone with 2+ years manufacturing experience, forklift certification, and who’s comfortable with dust, heights, and physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.