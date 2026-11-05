🏥 Turlock Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Turlock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like direct patient care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Satellite Healthcare / WellBound

Satellite Healthcare / WellBound Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.43 per hour

Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, life insurance, virtual care, voluntary benefits

Hands-on role as a Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician (CCHT), greeting patients, running treatments, and supporting them through dialysis under RN supervision. Great fit if you already have 6+ months hemodialysis experience, CCHT/CHT/CCNT, CA CHT, and CPR, and want strong growth and training in kidney care.

Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~32 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00 per hour

Chairside role in a local dental office, Monday–Thursday, 8:45–5:45, so you get three-day weekends. They’re looking for an experienced, dependable Dental Assistant or RDA, bilingual Spanish/English, with X-ray certification.

Employer: Vista Del Sol

Location: Turlock, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: AM, PM, and NOC shifts/rotations available

Direct-hire RN role in a skilled nursing setting, doing assessments, care plans, IV meds, and supervising LVNs and CNAs. Good match if you have a current CA RN license, CPR, and like a team setting with room to grow.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.