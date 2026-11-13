The Town of Tupper Lake is offering a winter after-school ski club that keeps children active outdoors, with busing provided to the program. Activities include time outside in winter weather, games with friends, and campfire treats like roasting marshmallows, and the club meets even when there is no snow. Families can sign up now through the Recreation Department at www.tupperlake.com/recreation-department.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Tupper Lake