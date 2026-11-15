Looking for a four‑legged friend in Tupelo, MS? These adoptable dogs at Tupelo Lee Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Eloise is a lovely young hound mix with a sleek black coat. She’s the perfect age to learn new routines and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Cinnabun is a sweet shepherd mix puppy with beautiful brown and black markings. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and enjoy all the puppy fun.

👉 Meet Cinnabun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Titan is a handsome adult American Bulldog mix with a rich chocolate coat. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady, loving home.

👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Diplo is a brown terrier mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. He’ll thrive with someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Diplo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Oakley is a golden retriever mix puppy with a soft tan coat. She’s a young girl who will enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new tricks with her family.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / Feist

Pointer / Feist Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Olivia is a black and white pointer/feist mix pup. She’s young, bright, and ready to learn all about being a great family dog.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Feist / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Feist / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Bambi is a chocolate-colored feist mix puppy. She’s looking for a patient home that will guide her through puppyhood and give her lots of affection.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Adoption fee: $100

Special note: No front teeth

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Smoky is a cream and black senior shepherd mix. He has no front teeth, so he may do best with softer food and a gentle home where he can relax and enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Smoky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Suki is a young American Bulldog mix with striking brindle and white markings. She’s ready to start fresh with a family who will give her structure and love.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tupelo, MS, please consider visiting Tupelo Lee Humane Society or calling (662) 205-4221 ext.1011 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.