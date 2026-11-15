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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tupelo
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Tupelo, MS? These adoptable dogs at Tupelo Lee Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Eloise - 081106U
- Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Eloise is a lovely young hound mix with a sleek black coat. She’s the perfect age to learn new routines and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnabun - 090403U
- Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Cinnabun is a sweet shepherd mix puppy with beautiful brown and black markings. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will guide her and enjoy all the puppy fun.
👉 Meet Cinnabun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Titan - 102315U
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Titan is a handsome adult American Bulldog mix with a rich chocolate coat. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady, loving home.
👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diplo - 072107U
- Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Diplo is a brown terrier mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. He’ll thrive with someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Diplo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley - 101903U
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Oakley is a golden retriever mix puppy with a soft tan coat. She’s a young girl who will enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new tricks with her family.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olivia - 111410U
- Breed: Pointer / Feist
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Olivia is a black and white pointer/feist mix pup. She’s young, bright, and ready to learn all about being a great family dog.
👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bambi - 111411U
- Breed: Feist / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Bambi is a chocolate-colored feist mix puppy. She’s looking for a patient home that will guide her through puppyhood and give her lots of affection.
👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smoky - 090202U
- Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Special note: No front teeth
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Smoky is a cream and black senior shepherd mix. He has no front teeth, so he may do best with softer food and a gentle home where he can relax and enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Smoky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suki - 111412U
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Suki is a young American Bulldog mix with striking brindle and white markings. She’s ready to start fresh with a family who will give her structure and love.
👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tupelo, MS, please consider visiting Tupelo Lee Humane Society or calling (662) 205-4221 ext.1011 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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