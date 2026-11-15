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Tupelo
📅 18+ throwback hip-hop & R&B karaoke night in Tupelo
4 days ago
📅 Throwback hip-hop & R&B karaoke night (18+)
Love old-school hip-hop, R&B, and rap? There’s a throwback karaoke night for ages 18+ at Backline Music Hall, 5339 Cliff Gookin Boulevard, Tupelo, MS 38804.
🕕 Date & time: November 19, 2026, 6:30–10:00 PM
📍 Where: Backline Music Hall in Tupelo
👥 Who: Adults 18 and older
Come out to sing your favorite throwback tracks or just enjoy the music and cheer others on.
More Info: THROWBACK HIP-HOP • R&B • RAP KARAOKE (18+) | Visi...
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