📅 Throwback hip-hop & R&B karaoke night (18+)

Love old-school hip-hop, R&B, and rap? There’s a throwback karaoke night for ages 18+ at Backline Music Hall, 5339 Cliff Gookin Boulevard, Tupelo, MS 38804.

🕕 Date & time: November 19, 2026, 6:30–10:00 PM

📍 Where: Backline Music Hall in Tupelo

👥 Who: Adults 18 and older

Come out to sing your favorite throwback tracks or just enjoy the music and cheer others on.