Tupelo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from national brands to flexible part-time gigs. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, place orders, and update customer records for medical products. Good fit if you’re organized, patient on the phone, and like helping people with health-related needs.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line retail role where you run the register, help customers, process freight, and keep the store looking good. Great if you want flexible hours, don’t mind being on your feet, and enjoy a busy store environment.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Tupelo, MS 38804

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour (experience/location may affect rate)

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products organized for big-name brands across local stores. Good for independent workers who like flexible, on-the-go shifts and don’t mind using a smartphone for quick reports.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 526 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 (Store #707259)

(Store #707259) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Help retail and wholesale customers pick the right paint and supplies, mix/tint products, and support store sales goals. This is a solid, hands-on role if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50–70 lbs and want a stable, growth-focused company.

Employer: Domino’s – Team DAKS

Location: 3581 N Gloster St, Ste C, Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll take orders in-store and by phone, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the shop clean. Good entry-level job if you’re at least 16, like a fast pace, and want to build customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.