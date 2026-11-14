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Tupelo
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Tupelo, MS
2 days ago
Tupelo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from national brands to flexible part-time gigs. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep – Lincare
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Tupelo, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, place orders, and update customer records for medical products. Good fit if you’re organized, patient on the phone, and like helping people with health-related needs.
Store Sales Associate – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Tupelo, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line retail role where you run the register, help customers, process freight, and keep the store looking good. Great if you want flexible hours, don’t mind being on your feet, and enjoy a busy store environment.
Merchandising Specialist – Premium Retail Services
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
- Location: Tupelo, MS 38804
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00/hour (experience/location may affect rate)
You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products organized for big-name brands across local stores. Good for independent workers who like flexible, on-the-go shifts and don’t mind using a smartphone for quick reports.
Customer Service Specialist – Sherwin-Williams
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: 526 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 (Store #707259)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed
Help retail and wholesale customers pick the right paint and supplies, mix/tint products, and support store sales goals. This is a solid, hands-on role if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50–70 lbs and want a stable, growth-focused company.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s (3581 N Gloster Ste C)
- Employer: Domino’s – Team DAKS
- Location: 3581 N Gloster St, Ste C, Tupelo, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll take orders in-store and by phone, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the shop clean. Good entry-level job if you’re at least 16, like a fast pace, and want to build customer service skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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