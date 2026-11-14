Tupelo’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, these transportation roles range from local yards to regional routes.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Belden, MS (Tupelo area)

(Tupelo area) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load/unload packages. Good fit if you want physical work, like working outdoors in all weather, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic inspections while supporting ASE techs. Great if you love cars and want hands-on training toward becoming a certified technician.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Tupelo, MS (hauls across North America)

(hauls across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized flatbed job hauling over-dimensional and heavy-haul freight. Best for experienced drivers who know securement rules and want long-haul work with complex loads.

Employer: Domino’s / DAKS, Inc.

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)

Likely part-time or full-time (not specified) Salary: Competitive hourly wage plus tips (exact amount not listed)

Deliver pizzas around Tupelo with flexible scheduling, tips, and team discounts. Good for friendly drivers with their own insured car and a clean driving record.

Employer: Devine Management Consulting

Location: Tupelo, MS (regional routes)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Avg. $1,865 weekly / ~$97,000 annually, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus (eligibility rules apply)

Home-weekly regional furniture delivery across the Southeast and Midwest. Expect heavy unloading, about 1,600 miles and 70 hours per week, and strong benefits including PTO from day one and medical/vision/dental after 30 days.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.