Tupelo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to retail pharmacy to advanced practice roles. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of ) Location: Lee County / Tupelo, MS (covers all zip codes in Lee County)

(covers all zip codes in Lee County) Type: Per diem (listed as internship)

Per diem (listed as internship) Pay: $2,400 – $10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

Home- and virtual-visit role where you spend a full hour with each member, focusing on chronic conditions, gaps in care, and keeping people out of the hospital. Great fit for an experienced, autonomous Nurse Practitioner/Clinical Nurse Specialist who wants flexible, community-focused work and 401(k) eligibility.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

“Earn while you learn” apprenticeship with paid training toward PTCB certification and a long-term pharmacy career. Patient-facing role in a busy retail setting, with benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount) available at a 30‑hour work week.

Employer: A First Name Basis

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $11/hour

In‑home care role supporting seniors and individuals with disabilities with daily living, companionship, and light housekeeping. Offers daily pay, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and a supportive team—great entry point if you have a kind heart and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.