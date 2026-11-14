Tupelo’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli)

Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli) Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Help keep the kitchen running at McAlister’s Deli by prepping ingredients, cooking menu items, and keeping work areas clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re reliable, like working on a team, and want training provided in a fast-paced kitchen.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Part-time

Wash dishes, pots, and pans, and keep the dish room clean and organized in a busy Chick-fil-A kitchen. This role comes with advancement opportunities, flexible schedules, meal discounts, paid vacation, 401(k), and voluntary insurance options.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Part-time

Be the face of the dining room, making sure guests have a great experience in a fun, upbeat setting. Perks include tips each shift, advancement paths, flexible schedules, meal discounts, 401(k), and voluntary insurance options.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.