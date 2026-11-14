Tupelo has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Tupelo Lee Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Diplo is a young terrier mix pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet Diplo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

T-Rex is a handsome cream-and-white adult pittie mix. As an adult dog, he’s likely past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good match for someone wanting a more settled companion.

👉 Meet T-Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Dude is a striking young shepherd mix with a multi-colored coat. He’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning new routines with his future family.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Praline is a lovely adult hound mix with a pretty brown and white coat. She’s ready for a home that will give her steady care, walks, and a cozy place to rest.

👉 Meet Praline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Tupelo Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 ext.1011 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.