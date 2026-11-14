📅 Free “Frankly Miss Scarlet” show at Blue Canoe

“Frankly Miss Scarlet” is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Blue Canoe, 2006 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

Admission is free.

If you’re interested, just show up at Blue Canoe at the event time. For more details, you can call (662) 269-2642 or reach out by email (listed on the event page).