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🐱 Sweet Tupelo Shelter Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Tupelo has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Tupelo Lee Humane Society and are looking for loving families.
Swiss Roll - 110619U
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Swiss Roll is a handsome gray boy with a calm, classic look. As an adult cat, he’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Swiss Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twinkie - 110618U
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)/White
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Twinkie is a striking young black-and-white girl. She’s still in her youthful stage, with plenty of time to grow up alongside her new people.
👉 Meet Twinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honeybun - 110616U
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Honeybun is a lovely brown tabby with classic stripes. This young girl is ready to leave shelter life behind and enjoy a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Star Crunch - 110617U
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society
- Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011
Star Crunch is a pretty gray-and-white youngster with a soft, gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a quiet place to feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Star Crunch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Tupelo, MS area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Tupelo Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 ext.1011 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.