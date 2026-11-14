Tupelo has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Tupelo Lee Humane Society and are looking for loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Swiss Roll is a handsome gray boy with a calm, classic look. As an adult cat, he’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Swiss Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)/White

Black (All)/White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Twinkie is a striking young black-and-white girl. She’s still in her youthful stage, with plenty of time to grow up alongside her new people.

👉 Meet Twinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Honeybun is a lovely brown tabby with classic stripes. This young girl is ready to leave shelter life behind and enjoy a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Tupelo Lee Humane Society

Phone: (662) 205-4221 ext.1011

Star Crunch is a pretty gray-and-white youngster with a soft, gentle look. She’s waiting for someone to give her a quiet place to feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Star Crunch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tupelo, MS area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Tupelo Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 ext.1011 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.