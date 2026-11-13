Tupelo has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role where you keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, hotel discounts, bonuses, DailyPay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: TruGreen

TruGreen Location: Tupelo, MS (2830 Mattox Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour, plus performance bonus & commission opportunities

Outdoor job treating lawns across the Tupelo area, driving a company vehicle and managing your own route. Includes paid training, weekly pay, overtime in peak season, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and clear career growth.

Employer: Servpro of Tupelo

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of building, grounds, and vehicle maintenance—from basic repairs and inspections to mowing, trimming, and detailing company vehicles. Offers health, dental, vision, paid time off, uniforms, training, and room to advance.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $11.00/hour

Part-time role caring for floors in a long-term care facility—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing common areas and rooms. Includes free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, pay-on-demand, training, and career development, with possible extra benefits by location.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers different shifts and growth paths, and it never hurts to explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.