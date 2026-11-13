Tupelo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)

Domino’s (Team DAKS) Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza store, support the General Manager, and lead the crew day-to-day. Good fit if you’ve got food service or customer service experience and want a clear path into restaurant management.

Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants (franchised McAlister’s Deli )

(franchised ) Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick from front-of-house or back-of-house work: food runner, busser, dishwasher, prep cook, or line cook. Great if you want steady hours, clear tasks, and a chance to learn different parts of the restaurant.

(Same role also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Hourly Team Member – McAlister’s Deli)

Employer: Dairy Queen / Fourteen Foods

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, support the General Manager, and keep service smooth at a busy DQ. This one is aimed at folks with 2+ years of restaurant leadership and comes with a full benefits package (health, discounts, daily pay, tuition help, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.