Tupelo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both bedside care and behind-the-scenes pros. Here are a few solid roles hiring now, from travel tech to long-term nursing and mobile care.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,239 per week (36 hours, 12-hour evening shifts)

(36 hours, 12-hour evening shifts) Schedule: Evenings, 3x12s, 7 days on / 7 days off, 36 hrs/week

Work in a Level II trauma radiology CT unit using GE CT scanners and Epic EMR. Requires ARRT (R)(CT) and 2+ years Level II trauma experience; on-call is rare but required, and local candidates are welcome.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time RN

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time RNs through December 2026

Provide daily nursing care, meds, and supervision of CNAs in a supportive long-term care setting. Role comes with career ladder growth, daily wage access, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k), and tuition help.

Employer: Clinical Collections & Coordination Co.

Location: Tupelo, MS (field-based)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Benefits: Mileage reimbursement

Travel to homes and community sites to collect blood and other specimens while providing calm, clear patient care. Good fit if you’re confident with venipuncture, like working independently, and want a role that gets you out into the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.