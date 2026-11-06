🚧 Tupelo Construction & Trades: Multiple Hands-On Jobs Hiring

Tupelo’s staying busy with hands-on work right now. If you like fixing, building, or working outdoors, there are several solid options open in town.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / BSRO)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / BSRO) Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.81 – $48.03/hour flat-rate (performance-based)

Lead the shop while tackling drivability and electrical diagnostics, brakes, alignment, A/C, and more. This role stands out for day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, company-paid ASE tests and bonuses, and ongoing paid training.

Employer: CRH / APAC Mississippi, Inc.

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the aggregate crusher and washer running safely and smoothly—expect shoveling, sweeping, basic mechanical help, and working outdoors in all weather. You’ll get vacation, retirement, medical/dental/disability benefits, and room to grow inside a large, stable construction materials company.

Employer: Take 5 Oil

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level friendly spot if you’re getting started in auto service. You’ll learn standard oil-change procedures, do basic maintenance (oil, filters, fluids), keep the bay clean and safe, and complete training to reach Certified Technician status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.