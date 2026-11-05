🔧 Tupelo Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tupelo has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings in shape. Here are several maintenance and housekeeping roles hiring around town.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Ashley Furniture Industries Location: Tupelo, MS (Verona facility, 1st shift)

(Verona facility, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle facility maintenance across manufacturing, warehouse, and office spaces—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, conveyors, docks, and more. Good fit if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and like varied work, from preventive checks to emergency repairs, with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Days Inn by Wyndham Hotels

Location: Tupelo, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $9.00 – $12.00 per hour

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming—making beds, cleaning bathrooms, restocking supplies, and reporting maintenance issues. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can stay on your feet, and want flexible shifts including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Holiday Inn & Suites

Location: Tupelo, MS 38804

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on role keeping a hotel running—plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding, painting, and general repairs. Ideal if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, can read schematics, and like a mix of technical work and occasional guest interaction, with paid time off included.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3929 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00 – $51.00 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Traveling commercial electrician / general maintenance role doing preventive maintenance, repairs, and inspections on Walmart facilities and equipment. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education) and suits someone with vocational training or 4+ years in trades and a clean driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.