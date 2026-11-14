🚧 Winter closures on Sonora, Ebbetts & Monitor Passes

Caltrans is temporarily closing three Sierra passes this week because of winter weather:

Sonora Pass (SR-108, Tuolumne County)

Closed starting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.

Eastbound closure at Kennedy Meadows ; westbound at Brownie Creek .

Ebbetts Pass (SR-4, Calaveras–Alpine Counties)

Closed starting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.

Eastbound closure at Lake Alpine ; westbound at the Raymond Meadows closure gate .

Monitor Pass (SR-89, Alpine County)

Closed starting Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

Eastbound closure at the SR-4/SR-89 junction.

All three passes will stay in intermittent closure status until Caltrans crews can safely reopen them.

For updates and road conditions:

Caltrans Road Condition Hotline: 1-800-427-ROAD (7623)

QuickMap: quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Winter driving tips: dot.ca.gov/travel/winter-driving-tips

Drive carefully and watch for icy roads, especially overnight and early mornings.