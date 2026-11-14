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🚧 Winter closures on Sonora, Ebbetts & Monitor Passes
🚧 Winter closures on Sonora, Ebbetts & Monitor Passes
Caltrans is temporarily closing three Sierra passes this week because of winter weather:
Sonora Pass (SR-108, Tuolumne County)
Closed starting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.
Eastbound closure at Kennedy Meadows; westbound at Brownie Creek.
Ebbetts Pass (SR-4, Calaveras–Alpine Counties)
Closed starting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.
Eastbound closure at Lake Alpine; westbound at the Raymond Meadows closure gate.
Monitor Pass (SR-89, Alpine County)
Closed starting Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.
Eastbound closure at the SR-4/SR-89 junction.
All three passes will stay in intermittent closure status until Caltrans crews can safely reopen them.
For updates and road conditions:
- Caltrans Road Condition Hotline: 1-800-427-ROAD (7623)
- QuickMap: quickmap.dot.ca.gov
- Winter driving tips: dot.ca.gov/travel/winter-driving-tips
Drive carefully and watch for icy roads, especially overnight and early mornings.
More Info: Winter Pass Traffic Advisory - Temporary Pass Clos...
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