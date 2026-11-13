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Tuolumne County
24/7 sand pickup sites open in Tuolumne County
11 days ago
Sand is available 24/7 in Tuolumne County due to expected bad weather; residents must bring their own bags. Pickup locations are:
- Columbia – 10723 Airport Road (airport parking lot, look for orange cones)
- Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street
- Tuolumne – corner of Parkview Lane & Chestnut Avenue
- Jamestown – corner of 7th Avenue & 8th Street
- Big Oak Flat/Groveland – 11242 Wards Ferry Road.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County, CA - County Government
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