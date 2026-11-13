Sand is available 24/7 in Tuolumne County due to expected bad weather; residents must bring their own bags. Pickup locations are:

Columbia – 10723 Airport Road (airport parking lot, look for orange cones)

(airport parking lot, look for orange cones) Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street

Tuolumne – corner of Parkview Lane & Chestnut Avenue

Jamestown – corner of 7th Avenue & 8th Street

Big Oak Flat/Groveland – 11242 Wards Ferry Road.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County, CA - County Government