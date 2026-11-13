The Tuolumne County Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 2 S. Green Street, Sonora. The meeting agenda is available in the County of Tuolumne Agenda Center: https://tuolumnecoca.portal.civicclerk.com/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County, CA - County Government