The Tuolumne County Community Corrections Partnership will hold its regular meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Tuolumne County Probation Department Building, 465 S. Washington Street, Sonora. The meeting agenda is available to the public in the County of Tuolumne Agenda Center. More information: https://tuolumnecoca.portal.civicclerk.com/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County, CA - County Government