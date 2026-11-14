The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 2 S. Green St., Sonora. The public may attend in person to speak during the meeting; written comments may be sent by mail to the Board at 2 S. Green St. or by email to BOSpublic@co.tuolumne.ca.us for the record (they will not be read aloud). The meeting will be shown on Comcast Cable 8, Sierra Nevada Communications Channel 17.8 in Groveland, streaming apps for iPhone, Roku, and Apple TV, and online at Access Tuolumne; if livestreaming fails and no Board members are on teleconference, the meeting will continue in the Chambers without remote access. Agendas for regular and special meetings are available online at https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/BoardMeetings or at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors in the County Administration Building.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County, CA - County Government