On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Tuolumne County residents can use two drive-thru recycling events from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Household hazardous waste will be accepted by appointment only at the Cal Sierra Waste Management Recycling Center, 14959 Camage Avenue, Sonora; call (209) 533-5588 to schedule. Nonhazardous waste will be accepted with no appointment needed at Standard Park, 18500 Tuolumne Road, during the same hours; for more details, call the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tuolumne County Public Works Department