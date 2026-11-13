The Tunkhannock Rotary Club will collect monetary donations on Friday, Nov. 27 from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM at Gay's True Value, Weis Market, and Tractor Supply in Tunkhannock. Donors will receive individually wrapped candy canes, and all money will go to Interfaith Friends and Wyoming County Children and Youth to buy Christmas gifts for children in need or in foster care in Wyoming County. Drivers are asked to watch for volunteers and help keep them safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tunkhannock Rotary Club