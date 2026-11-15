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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Smart Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tunica
These Tunica pups are waiting so patiently for their forever families. All are in the care of Tunica Humane Society and are looking for loving homes in the area.
Miley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4-month-old puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper/White
- Personality: Described as the "total package" – beauty and brains in one little girl
- Good with: Children, dogs, and cats
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Miley’s stunning eyes and cute nose make her stand out, and she’s already showing what a smart, well-rounded pup she is. She’d be a great fit for a family with kids and other pets.
👉 Meet Miley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vinnie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 11 months (young, likely full grown)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Weight: About 49 lbs
- Training: House, kennel, and leash trained with great recall
- Good with: Kids, dogs, and cats (ignores cats and can live with them)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Vinnie is getting glowing reports from training and is known as an awesome family dog. He loves children, enjoys other dogs, and is easy around cats. He’s ready to be a wonderful companion for a lucky person or family.
👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Vizsla mix
- Age: 7 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: 20 lbs, estimated 30–35 lbs full grown
- Training: Crate trained, potty trained, already knows sit and down after one session
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Ginger is a smart, medium-sized girl who learns fast and is already well on her way with training. She’ll make a great companion for someone who enjoys an intelligent, eager-to-learn dog.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angel
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 7 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Sweet, a bit reserved, has mastered cuddling, building confidence
- Best home: Quiet, patient home, likely with another friendly, confident dog
- Good with: Loves other dogs; living with several in foster
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Angel is a gentle lab mix who’s come a long way with her confidence. She loves attention and affection from her people and would do especially well with another dog to show her the ropes and help her feel secure.
👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peanut
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 8 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with Black
- Personality: Extremely outgoing, loves being the center of attention, fun and playful
- Good with: Other dogs (in foster with several); Angel is his sister and also adoptable
- Best home: Active family who can give him plenty of activity, attention, and mental stimulation
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Peanut is a social, energetic boy who enjoys playtime and then cuddling with his favorite humans. He’ll shine in a home that keeps him busy and included in family life.
👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily Rose
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle/White
- Personality: Sweet, loving, fun, more shy and submissive, total snuggle bug
- Good with: Kids, dogs, and a cat in her foster home
- Training: Has really good manners for a puppy; close to learning to sit
- Likes: Balls, wrestling with other dogs, staying close to her people
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Lily Rose is thriving in foster care and adores both children and other animals. She loves to play but also wants to be as close as possible to her humans for cuddles.
👉 Meet Lily Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annabelle
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with white blaze and chest
- Features: Soulful hazel eyes, soft floppy ears, white toes
- Personality: Sweet, curious, very good little girl
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Tunica Humane Society
Annabelle is a young, gentle pup who’s ready to fit right into a loving forever home. Her soft looks and curious nature make her easy to fall in love with.
👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Tunica, MS and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Tunica Humane Society. Sharing their profiles or visiting to meet them in person can make all the difference.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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