These Tunica pups are waiting so patiently for their forever families. All are in the care of Tunica Humane Society and are looking for loving homes in the area.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4-month-old puppy (baby)

4-month-old puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper/White

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper/White Personality: Described as the "total package" – beauty and brains in one little girl

Described as the "total package" – beauty and brains in one little girl Good with: Children, dogs, and cats

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Miley’s stunning eyes and cute nose make her stand out, and she’s already showing what a smart, well-rounded pup she is. She’d be a great fit for a family with kids and other pets.

👉 Meet Miley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 11 months (young, likely full grown)

11 months (young, likely full grown) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Weight: About 49 lbs

About Training: House, kennel, and leash trained with great recall

with Good with: Kids, dogs, and cats (ignores cats and can live with them)

(ignores cats and can live with them) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Vinnie is getting glowing reports from training and is known as an awesome family dog. He loves children, enjoys other dogs, and is easy around cats. He’s ready to be a wonderful companion for a lucky person or family.

👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Vizsla mix

Vizsla mix Age: 7 months (baby)

7 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 20 lbs , estimated 30–35 lbs full grown

, estimated Training: Crate trained, potty trained , already knows sit and down after one session

, already knows and after one session Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Ginger is a smart, medium-sized girl who learns fast and is already well on her way with training. She’ll make a great companion for someone who enjoys an intelligent, eager-to-learn dog.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 7 months (baby)

7 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Personality: Sweet, a bit reserved, has mastered cuddling, building confidence

Sweet, a bit reserved, has mastered cuddling, building confidence Best home: Quiet, patient home , likely with another friendly, confident dog

, likely with another Good with: Loves other dogs; living with several in foster

Loves other dogs; living with several in foster Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Angel is a gentle lab mix who’s come a long way with her confidence. She loves attention and affection from her people and would do especially well with another dog to show her the ropes and help her feel secure.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 8 months (baby)

8 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with Black Personality: Extremely outgoing, loves being the center of attention, fun and playful

Extremely outgoing, loves being the center of attention, fun and playful Good with: Other dogs (in foster with several); Angel is his sister and also adoptable

Other dogs (in foster with several); is his sister and also adoptable Best home: Active family who can give him plenty of activity, attention, and mental stimulation

Active family who can give him Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Peanut is a social, energetic boy who enjoys playtime and then cuddling with his favorite humans. He’ll shine in a home that keeps him busy and included in family life.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Personality: Sweet, loving, fun, more shy and submissive, total snuggle bug

Sweet, loving, fun, more shy and submissive, total snuggle bug Good with: Kids, dogs, and a cat in her foster home

in her foster home Training: Has really good manners for a puppy; close to learning to sit

Has really good manners for a puppy; close to learning to sit Likes: Balls, wrestling with other dogs, staying close to her people

Balls, wrestling with other dogs, staying close to her people Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Lily Rose is thriving in foster care and adores both children and other animals. She loves to play but also wants to be as close as possible to her humans for cuddles.

👉 Meet Lily Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with white blaze and chest

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White with white blaze and chest Features: Soulful hazel eyes, soft floppy ears, white toes

Soulful hazel eyes, soft floppy ears, white toes Personality: Sweet, curious, very good little girl

Sweet, curious, very good little girl Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tunica Humane Society

Annabelle is a young, gentle pup who’s ready to fit right into a loving forever home. Her soft looks and curious nature make her easy to fall in love with.

👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tunica, MS and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Tunica Humane Society. Sharing their profiles or visiting to meet them in person can make all the difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.