2027 Acura Integra Type S

Photo by: Acura

Acura has updated the Integra Type S for 2027 and introduced a Heritage Edition celebrating 30 years since the DC2 Integra Type R arrived in the U.S. Limited to 700 units, the Heritage Edition is finished in a new Blazing Phoenix Yellow with a titanium shift knob, copper-finish wheels, and black Type S badges. Both versions begin arriving at Acura dealers in December, with the standard Type S priced at $54,600, or $55,995 including the $1,395 destination charge. The Heritage Edition starts at $56,900, or $58,295 with destination.

The Heritage Edition makes its public debut on Saturday, November 14, as the official vehicle of Super Street After Dark in Santa Ana, California. It will then appear at the Los Angeles Auto Show from November 19 to 29, where Acura has already confirmed it will share the booth with the new Urban Spec trim and the NEXERA Vision concept.

2027 Acura Integra Type S

Photo by: Acura

Every 2027 Integra Type S, including the Heritage Edition, gets standard gloss black wheels, matching mirror caps, and yellow Brembo brake calipers. Inside, new dark gray trim covers the instrument panel, door panels, shifter surround, and interior door handles. The instrument panel also gets a new diamond pattern, while the climate control knobs are finished in gloss black. The redesigned Ebony interior adds yellow perforation accents and stitching to the seats, with matching yellow stitching on the steering wheel, door panels, center console, and shifter boot. The Orchid interior gains blue microsuede stripes, while the Red interior gets black microsuede stripes. Newly standard convenience features include a driver memory seat, reverse tilt-down for both side mirrors, and memory brake hold.

The powertrain carries over unchanged, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C producing 320 hp at 6,500 rpm and 310 lb-ft of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm. A six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev matching and a limited-slip differential remain standard. Both versions are EPA-rated at 21 mpg city, 28 highway, and 24 combined.

2027 Acura Integra Type S

Photo by: Acura

The Heritage Edition takes its inspiration from the 2000 Integra Type R, with Acura describing Blazing Phoenix Yellow as a brighter, modern interpretation of the Phoenix Yellow offered on that car. It marks the first time yellow has been offered on an Integra since the 2001 Type R. The exterior also gets black Type S badges and 19×9.5-inch copper-finish 10-spoke alloy wheels, while the cabin comes exclusively with the redesigned Ebony interior and its yellow stitching and perforation accents. The titanium shift knob is made from the same material and takes its shape from the knob used in the Japanese-market Integra Type R.

The original DC2 Integra Type R was the first Type R sold in America, offered for the 1997, 1998, 2000, and 2001 model years with a 1.8-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine and a close-ratio five-speed manual. Both 2027 Integra Type S versions continue to be built in Marysville, Ohio, on the same production line as the rest of the Integra range, with the K20C engine manufactured at Honda’s Anna Engine Plant in Ohio.

2027 Acura Integra Type S

Photo by: Acura

Gallery

Photos by: Acura

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

2027 Acura Integra Type S

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