Our Favorite Builds from the 2026 SEMA Show

Tunerzine's favorite builds from the 2026 SEMA Show | Image: Jason Siu / Tunerzine

Photo by: Jason Siu

Having attended SEMA for so many years, I’ve seen more than my fair share of impressive builds. There are always cars with outrageous horsepower figures, extensive fabrication, and modifications that you wouldn’t necessarily expect to see on the street. That’s part of what makes the show interesting, even after all these years.

What stood out to me at SEMA 2026 was how many cars reminded me of the import tuning scene from the early and mid-2000s. There were builds that embraced the styling of that era, familiar names making a return, and modern projects inspired by cars we grew up admiring.

Of course, there were also plenty of builds that had nothing to do with nostalgia. Some were simply interesting because of the thought, creativity, and effort that went into them. If you missed our coverage you can find Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

Rather than attempting to rank the best cars at SEMA, we wanted to share some of our personal favorites from this year’s show. These aren’t necessarily the most expensive or most powerful cars on display, but they’re the ones that left an impression on us.

Nissan Sentra Spec-V Concept

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a reason to get excited about a Nissan Sentra, but Nissan’s Sentra Spec-V Concept brought back some fond memories of the SE-R.

Built to celebrate the Sentra’s sport compact heritage, the concept features a turbocharged 2.0-liter MR20DD engine producing 300 wheel horsepower. Power goes through a modified six-speed manual transmission from the Juke NISMO RS, complete with a helical limited-slip differential. The car also gets GT-R NISMO Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, NISMO suspension components, and 19-inch NISMO LM-RS1 wheels.

The styling is just as interesting, with a BOMEX widebody kit (yes, that BOMEX), custom vented hood, side-exit exhaust, and a carbon fiber rear spoiler borrowed from the R35 GT-R NISMO.

Nissan could have easily created another appearance package, but the Spec-V Concept goes considerably further. It’s a proper enthusiast-oriented build that pays tribute to a part of Nissan’s history that doesn’t receive much attention these days.

It was also great to see Mike Kojima sharing the car on Instagram, presumably due to his involvement with the build. As one of the original Sentra tuning pioneers, he’s someone who understands exactly what made these cars so appealing.

Instagram: @mike_kojima_actual

Albert “Zoo” and His Honda Civic EG

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

There was something about seeing Albert “Zoo” and his Civic EG that immediately brought me back to the mid-2000s.

The BOMEX body kit, Volk Racing GT-P wheels, and VTEC Inside stickers are unmistakable reminders of that period. Add in the olive green metallic paint, HAKUSHU graphics, and collection of sponsor decals, and you have a car that perfectly captures the styling of the era.

It’s a reminder of a time when Honda builders weren’t afraid to experiment with aggressive body kits, multi-piece wheels, and bold graphics. You didn’t necessarily need a stripped interior or an enormous amount of horsepower to build something memorable.

There’s a lot to appreciate about a car that stays true to that period without trying to incorporate every modern trend.

We also have to give Albert a special shoutout for rocking a Tunerzine sticker on his windshield. We genuinely appreciate the support.

Instagram: @plusone_kuchisabishii.jp

Hasport and throtl’s Honda Prelude Type R Builds

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

When Honda announced the return of the Prelude, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the nameplate. That enthusiasm was somewhat tempered by the decision to offer it exclusively with a hybrid powertrain and automatic transmission.

At SEMA 2026, both Hasport Performance and throtl showed what could happen if Honda took a different approach.

Hasport Performance built its Prelude Club Racer as a dedicated time attack machine, replacing the factory hybrid drivetrain with the turbocharged 2.0-liter K20C1 engine and six-speed manual transmission from the Civic Type R.

The build also features a custom Borla exhaust, suspension tuning inspired by the Integra Type S TCX race car, white Volk Racing TE37 wheels, and an enormous APR Performance rear wing. Its blue Circuit Monsters livery pays tribute to Hasport’s original Prelude Circuit Monster.

Meanwhile, throtl teamed up with Idemitsu to create its own interpretation of a Prelude Type R. The white coupe also features a Civic Type R powertrain and manual transmission, along with aggressive exterior styling borrowed from the Civic Type R, white Desmond Regamaster EVO II wheels, and plenty of red accents throughout the interior and engine bay.

Although both teams started with the same basic idea, their finished cars have noticeably different personalities. Hasport’s build is focused on track performance, while throtl’s version feels closer to something an enthusiast might want to drive on the street.

Both required a good amount of work to convert the drivetrains, and we’re glad these teams decided to take on the challenge.

Instagram: @hasport_performance and @throtl

Dennis Caco’s MaxBoost Honda Civic EK

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

This was easily one of the most nostalgic cars at SEMA for me.

If you grew up reading Import Tuner Magazine, you’re probably familiar with MaxBoost, the comic created by Dennis Caco. Debuting in the magazine’s very first issue in 1998, MaxBoost became a regular feature and introduced an entire generation of readers to its characters and their adventures in the import tuning world.

I was a huge fan of MaxBoost growing up, so seeing Dennis bring that enthusiasm to life with his Honda Civic EK was particularly special.

Finished in good ‘ol Midori Green, the Civic features a carbon fiber hood, the iconic Buddy Club front bumper with an exposed intercooler, classic Racing Hart Tracer Type-C wheels, and a carbon kevlar duckbill rear spoiler. The Autocannon windshield banner and numerous period-inspired details make it feel like something straight out of the magazine’s heyday.

The MaxBoost connection is what really made this car stand out to me, though. Having spent so many years around the import scene, it’s always great to see something that brings back memories of what made that period so enjoyable.

Instagram: @denniscaco and @maxboostcomic

LIQUI MOLY BMW E21 and Mercedes-Benz 190E

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

There were two particularly interesting German builds in the LIQUI MOLY booth this year.

The first was a BMW E21 featuring an aggressive Group 5-inspired widebody and a Honda K-series engine swap. Its exposed engine bay, gold mesh wheels, and period-inspired LIQUI MOLY racing livery made it one of the more unusual BMW builds at the show.

Next to it was a Mercedes-Benz 190E wearing equally aggressive EVO II-inspired bodywork. Instead of retaining its original Mercedes powertrain, the car features an LS V8 swap. It also sports a large rear wing, wide fenders, and a LIQUI MOLY racing livery that complements the BMW.

Both cars take inspiration from a period when German touring car racing produced some of the most memorable race cars ever built. Their engine swaps give them a completely different character from the original cars.

We appreciated that both builds retained such a strong connection to their motorsport inspiration, even with the unconventional powertrains.

Instagram: @creator.porsche and @aceington

The Pandem Pocket Bunny Mini Skylines

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

Sometimes the most entertaining builds at SEMA aren’t necessarily the biggest or most powerful.

That was certainly the case with the Pocket Bunny Mini Skylines, which transform the tiny Suzuki Twin into miniature versions of the Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R and R34.

Created by Kei Miura’s TRA Kyoto, the Pocket Bunny project debuted at Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year. The conversions replace nearly all of the original Suzuki’s exterior panels with custom bodywork inspired by Nissan’s legendary sports cars.

Four examples made their way to SEMA 2026.

Two were displayed near the main entrance of Central Hall, including a gray R32-style car associated with Hardcore Tokyo and a yellow and black R34-style build created with Donut. The latter wore a Nissan-inspired racing livery that made the already unusual conversion even more entertaining.

The other two appeared in the Inozetek booth in North Hall. A blue R32-style build and a plum-colored R34-style car featured more aggressive mechanical conversions, with Pandem announcing a rotary-powered R32 and an SR20DET-powered R34 ahead of the show.

There’s something inherently amusing about seeing such small cars wearing the unmistakable styling of full-size Skylines. These are the kinds of builds that make SEMA fun, and it was great to see all four together at the show.

Instagram: @pandemjapan, @hardcoretokyo, @donutmedia, and @inozetek

Seibon Carbon Fiber Honda Civic Type R EK9

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

There were plenty of cars showing off carbon fiber components at SEMA, but few took things quite as far as this Honda Civic Type R EK9.

Built by Mickey Andrade and Round Cat Garage for the Seibon Carbon booth, the project features an extensive collection of exposed carbon fiber body panels.

The entire exterior appears completely transformed by the visible carbon weave, while the bronze Volk Racing CE28 wheels, Spoon Sports blue brake calipers, and A’PEXi titanium-finished exhaust tip provide some contrast.

What makes the car particularly appealing is its relatively restrained styling. Despite the extensive use of carbon fiber, it retains much of the EK9’s familiar shape and proportions rather than relying on an enormous widebody or elaborate aerodynamic additions.

The EK9 Civic Type R has long been one of Honda’s most desirable performance models, and it was awesome to see one used as the foundation for such an ambitious carbon fiber project.

Instagram: @roundcatgarage, @seiboncarbon, and @mickeyandrade

Daniel Song’s Neo86

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

One of the more creative displays at SEMA 2026 belonged to Daniel Song and his Neo86.

Working with Time Capsule, Daniel Song displayed his 2014 Scion FR-S inside an enormous die-cast toy package at the Toyo Tires Treadpass.

The car itself is an interesting combination of old and new. It features a Neo86 conversion kit that gives the FR-S styling inspired by the original AE86, including pop-up headlights and aggressive widebody panels.

Under the hood, Daniel replaced the factory FA20 engine with a Toyota BEAMS 3S-GE equipped with individual throttle bodies from Panic Made and custom high-rise headers from Dream Maker Goods.

A set of white 18-inch Rays Volk Racing TE37V wheels complements the metallic gold exterior, while the overall styling pays tribute to the famous Run Free AE86.

The presentation was just as memorable as the car. Displaying a full-size vehicle inside a giant toy package was a clever way to bring together the real automotive world and the die-cast collecting hobby that so many enthusiasts enjoy.

It’s also refreshing to see a modern FR-S build that draws so heavily from the original AE86 without simply trying to recreate it.

Instagram: @timecapsule.cc and @drvn.daniel

Auto Fashion’s K-Powered Datsun 260Z

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

Honda K-series engines have found their way into just about everything, but Auto Fashion’s 1974 Datsun 260Z still managed to get our attention.

Known as Road to ZEMA, the project takes one of Nissan’s most recognizable classic sports cars and gives it a very unconventional powertrain.

The original inline-six has been replaced with a turbocharged Honda K-series engine, complete with a large Garrett turbocharger.

The exterior is just as distinctive, with bright blue paint, exposed carbon fiber fender flares, deep-dish mesh wheels, and an aggressive stance. Looking through the open rear hatch reveals an elaborate suspension setup with prominently displayed coilovers and custom fabrication.

There’s a lot more going on with this Z than you might initially expect, and the longer you look at it, the more details you begin to notice.

Auto Fashion has been part of the Southern California import tuning scene since 2004, much like us, so it’s always nice to see the team bring something different to SEMA.

Instagram: @autofashion_usa

Greg Park’s Widebody Bugatti EB110

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

Of all the builds that caught our attention at SEMA 2026, Greg Park’s Bugatti EB110 was perhaps the most unexpected.

The EB110 is already an exceptionally rare car, with approximately 128 examples produced during Bugatti’s revival in the early 1990s. It’s not exactly the kind of vehicle you expect someone to modify extensively.

That’s what makes this project so interesting.

Owned by Greg Park, the EB110 features a completely reimagined widebody designed by Jon Sibal and fabricated by Phiaro Bespoke.

Rather than permanently altering such a rare car, the team approached the project with preservation in mind. The original exterior panels were removed and retained, while Phiaro used 3D scanning to develop the replacement bodywork.

The completed car features dramatically widened fenders, aggressive aerodynamic components, custom MV Forged wheels, and an APR Performance rear wing. Its color-shifting finish transitions between shades of purple, blue, and green depending on the lighting.

The project also involved companies including Toyo Tires, GYEON USA, and Coto Collection.

Having grown up admiring the EB110 in the 1990s, seeing one modified to this extent was something I never expected. It’s also a reminder of how far automotive design and fabrication have come since the days when most custom bodywork was developed entirely by hand.

Some purists might question the decision to modify such a rare supercar, but there’s no denying the creativity and effort involved in making a project like this a reality. Not to mention just how flawless the execution is.

Instagram: @greg0rypark, @jonsibal, @cotocollection, @phiarobespoke, and @gyeon.usa

Final Thoughts

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Part 1 Coverage

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

SEMA 2026 Coverage Part 2

Looking back at SEMA 2026, it’s interesting how many of our favorite builds had connections to the import tuning culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Whether it was Dennis Caco’s MaxBoost Civic, Albert “Zoo” and his EG, or Nissan revisiting the Sentra SE-R’s performance heritage, there were plenty of reminders of the cars and people that helped shape the scene.

At the same time, builds like the Pocket Bunny Mini Skylines, Daniel Song’s Neo86, and Greg Park’s Bugatti EB110 showed that there are still new ideas worth exploring.

That’s one of the things I enjoy most about SEMA. Even after all these years, there are still cars that make me stop, take a closer look, and appreciate what someone has created.

These were some of our favorites from 2026. We’re already curious to see what builders have in store for next year.

Instagram: @tunerzinedotcom

See all 87 photos from this story on Tunerzine.com.

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